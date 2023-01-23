Budget 2023: What to expect on energy storage, transmission and distribution in RE sector

Highlights India’s energy policy is focused on renewable and green sources, share of renewables in the energy mix is rising steadily To maintain grid stability, energy storage system capacity should be scaled up. India is estimated to require a storage capacity of 50-60 GW Development of storage capacities would require timely adoption and compliance by states Expect measures to support investments in renewable energy, energy storage system and T&D network in the coming budget Energy demand growth in India has improved considerably in the...