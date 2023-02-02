Budget 2023: Capex bazooka to keep GDP growth all fired up

Amid a slowing global economy and an uneven domestic recovery, the Union Budget for FY2024 has prudently raised the high-multiplier capital spending significantly, while simultaneously pursuing fiscal consolidation, aided by the cushion provided by a sharp decline in the subsidy burden. The Government of India (GoI) has clearly enunciated in its medium-term fiscal policy that “the budget aims at sustaining growth through renewed emphasis on capital expenditure, strengthening of the social safety net for the poor and vulnerable through...