HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: All about electoral compulsions balancing growth impulses with fiscal prudence  

Ajay Bagga   •

The Union Budget 2023 will seek to achieve a fine balance between welfare spending before the 2024 general elections, the reduction of subsidies given declines in global commodity prices, continued incentives for promoting manufacturing in India, continuing the infrastructure focus and a higher allocation for defence

The Union Budget 2023 will seek to achieve a fine balance between welfare spending before the 2024 general elections.
India’s union budget for 2023, to be announced on February 1st, will be constrained by divergent objectives. This will be the last full-fledged budget before the national elections of 2024. Even though a lot of government fiscal imperatives are announced outside the annual budget, it remains the focus of global and domestic stakeholders. The focus in the pandemic and the subsequent year has been on creating a safety net for the most vulnerable segments of society while keeping the overall fiscal...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers