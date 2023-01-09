 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: An opportunity to make the Indian tax regime globally competitive

TV Mohandas Pai & Nisha Holla
Jan 09, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

The government must seize the opportunity to resolve long-standing taxation issues in Budget 2023. The personal income tax regime needs to be simplified for all classes of taxpayers, capital gains taxes streamlined and policies made less litigious

Budget 2023 will likely mark the last full budget before the Lok Sabha elections in May 2024. It will mark the tenth budget of the NDA government and will be a turning point in India's economic history. India is a rising star in the economic firmament of the world with a reasonably high growth rate, particularly among the large economies. The nation is today the fifth largest economy and third in purchasing power parity.

The economy has recovered strongly from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Advance estimates of the FY23 nominal GDP stood at Rs 273 lakh crore. The economy could grow by 6-7 percent in real terms and 11-12 percent in nominal terms in FY24 - translating to around Rs 32 lakh crore in added GDP, a significant amount.

Budget 2023 has to demonstrate the resolve of the NDA government to reduce the fiscal deficit as promised to around 6 percent from 6.4 percent. Tax revenues are doing exceptionally well and may exceed the Rs 28 lakh crore budget estimate (BE) to reach an estimated Rs 32-33 lakh crore in FY23. Tax buoyancy occurred in FY22 as well when revenues exceeded BE by Rs 5 lakh crore. Continued tax buoyancy in FY24 could increase revenues to Rs 37-38 lakh crore.

In the current spending trends, subsidies continue to be a significant component and are expected to total Rs 6 lakh crore. Food and fertiliser subsidies remain major components, at an expected Rs 3 lakh crore and Rs 2.5 lakh crore, respectively. Data suggests subsidies will significantly exceed the BE this year. However, recent reductions in fertiliser and gas prices globally and the new policy on food subsidies could reduce total subsidies by Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24.

Capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 7.5 lakh crore is expected to be reached at the end of FY. A targeted capex of Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24 will build on the momentum for further growth in the country. Consistent capex growth will improve the country's productive capacity and provide large-scale employment.

Simplify The Income Taxes Regime