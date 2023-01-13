Budget 2023: Affordability for buyers and financial viability for developers is need of the hour

Having a house of one’s own is the foremost aim of a quintessential Indian and it is a truly daunting task in a developing country such as ours. While the government has taken steps through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to address this issue, home ownership is still far from reality for the masses. For a large section of population, affordability remains the biggest challenge with the right home always being just out of reach for prospective homebuyers. On this...