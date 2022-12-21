Buckle up, interest rates are going to be higher for longer

Stock markets are worried. Market participants are talking about rising interest rates and how they can limit the upside potential of stock prices in the coming year. Should market players really be surprised at rising rates? Since Paul Volcker used interest rates to curb runaway inflation in the 1970s, central bankers have tweaked rates to manage their economies. The turn of the century saw the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers and then rates were cut to stimulate a sagging...