Boom in luxury car sales in India a sign of rising consumer confidence

Luxury car sellers are enjoying an Indian summer in the country. In quick succession, Lambhorgini, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus have all announced record sales for 2022. What’s more, they anticipate these record numbers will keep growing to a point where Lexus expects India to become its biggest market in Asia Pacific, excluding China and Japan, by 2025. While the base numbers are still small compared to the big markets of the US, China and Japan, the growth rates now...