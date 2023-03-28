Booking a fraudster became a bit more onerous for bankers

Highlights: Supreme Court has ordered that the principles of natural justice be imbibed into the RBI’s 2016 circular on fraud Bankers need to allow borrowers accused of fraud to defend themselves before being tagged as one In 2021-22, banks reported Rs 60,414 crore worth of loans as fraud, of which nearly 18 percent were detected as much as a decade ago, a sign that banks have a poor record of recovering money from fraudulent accounts The SC order will make an already onerous...