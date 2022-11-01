Bond markets may be a global Achilles heel

Highlights In financial markets, especially heavily leveraged ones, small triggers can unleash financial upheavals The massive carry trade is unravelling, as bond yields rise in the US 2022 is the year of the fixed income investor There is now a ‘great reset’ happening in money markets The era of cheap money is over The next decline in financial markets may be triggered by bond markets Behavioural finance is a study of human behaviour specifically with reference to financial decisions. It is based on the cause and...