HomeNewsOpinion

Bond market’s liquidity conundrum  

Pankaj Pathak

Given the foreign exchange outflows, the RBI will have to supply liquidity to the money markets. How it chooses to do so is critical for interest rates and for the bond market in the months ahead 

Representative image.
Highlights The liquidity surplus in the money markets has turned into a deficit The liquidity deficit is likely to widen significantly in the next few months The RBI will have to supply liquidity to the markets The RBI’s chosen mode of supplying liquidity is to go in for Variable Rate Repos (VRR), which is a temporary solution Liquidity crunch and lack of OMO support could push the entire yield curve higher by 30-50 basis points   Over the last three years, the Indian financial system has...

