Bond Index Inclusion – A reality check!

Pankaj Pathak   •

Inclusion in global bond indices has led to the 10-year government bond yield coming down, at a time when global bond yields are rising. But even if the inclusion happens, it's unlikely to lead to large inflows immediately

Representative image.
**** -The Indian bond markets are eagerly looking forward to the inclusion in global indices -Bond yields have come down in anticipation -But in the short-term, India may not get a large weight in the index -With liquidity being tightened, the external environment is not conducive for inflows -Once monetary policy in the developed world turns, we may see strong inflows Amidst all the gloom in the global bond markets, Indian bond investors have found something to be excited about. Last month, investment Bank Goldman...

