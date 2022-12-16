Block by block: Cement sector is consolidating. What are the forces at play?

Highlights Cement conglomerates are on an acquisition spree Dalmia’s acquisition of JP units makes it third largest in the country Earlier, Adani raced to second place with its Holcim buyout Cement sector consolidation is clearly under way, with capacity likely to double to 1000 mtpa The game is to gain market share and a pan-India presence However, utilisation levels may not go beyond 65-70 per cent This week, the Dalmia group acquired the cement, clinker and power plants of Jaiprakash Associates (JP) at an enterprise value...