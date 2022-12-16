HomeNewsOpinion

Block by block: Cement sector is consolidating. What are the forces at play?

Vatsala Kamat   •

A combination of higher demand, growth and healthy balance sheets of ambitious companies and smaller companies seeking an exit are spurring consolidation in the sector

Representative image
Highlights Cement conglomerates are on an acquisition spree Dalmia’s acquisition of JP units makes it third largest in the country Earlier, Adani raced to second place with its Holcim buyout Cement sector consolidation is clearly under way, with capacity likely to double to 1000 mtpa The game is to gain market share and a pan-India presence However, utilisation levels may not go beyond 65-70 per cent This week, the Dalmia group acquired the cement, clinker and power plants of Jaiprakash Associates (JP) at an enterprise value...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers