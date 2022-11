Cryptocurrencies always merited scepticism. The collapse of platform group FTX — and a halt to withdrawals at Genesis Trading — means they need even sharper-eyed scrutiny. The foremost candidate is the price of bitcoin. The volatility of the flagship digital asset has been perplexingly restrained, given recent events. Bitcoin is trading at just under $16,500, about a fifth lower than a few weeks ago. Surely it should have fallen further? It is a key asset in the incestuously entwined dealings...