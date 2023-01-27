HomeNewsOpinion

BharOS and the question of apps

Prosenjit Datta   •

Recent history shows that it is the App makers who can make or mar an OS. The success or failure of BharOS too will depend on how well it can build an app ecosystem

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully test the ‘BharOS’, a Made-in-India mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras. (Photo: PIB/File)
India now has its own home-grown mobile operating system (OS) to take on Android and iOS. The BharOS was unveiled by the Union Minister for Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw a few days earlier. It has not yet been made available widely to the general public – it is reportedly being tested on some organisations for its privacy and security promise. Calling the BharOS a completely indigenously developed OS is both true and false. According to information available so far, the OS...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers