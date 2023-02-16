HomeNewsOpinion

Bharat Forge: Fixing overseas operations key to earnings ramp-up

Vatsala Kamat   •

Bharat Forge needs to up its game in overseas operations to be able to expand consolidated profitability

What is in favour of Bharat Forge is that the company has pushed boundaries both geographic and business, to de-risk earnings trajectory. Representative image
Highlights Bharat Forge’s overseas subsidiaries dragged consolidated earnings Overseas entities together posted pre-tax loss against profit a year ago Aluminium units need to up their capacity utilisation Standalone entity fared well with robust margin expansion Defence segment holds promise with business expected to grow three times De-risking strategy is slowly paying off Global engineering company Bharat Forge’s resolve to diversify and de-risk its business from auto components to other areas of engineering has been coming to fruition in the last few years. Slowly but surely the...

