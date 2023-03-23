 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhagwant Mann’s Twin Challenges: Law and order failures, Arvind Kejriwal’s long arm

Sayantan Ghosh
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Punjab is a tough state to govern with difficult security and development challenges. But that’s no excuse for CM Bhagwant Mann’s tardy approach to law and order till he woke up to the Amritpal threat

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (right) and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

A year has passed since the historic victory of the Aam Aadmi Party against the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal in the Punjab assembly elections. As the AAP’s national convener, the victory was important for Arvind Kejriwal's political career. As the first full state in its kitty, Punjab was AAP's gateway to going national.

But since then, Punjab has been in the news for all the wrong reasons and, more specifically, for frightening events. Under chief minister Bhagwant Mann, there are questions about law and order in Punjab, and why timely action hasn’t been taken against pro-Khalistan organisations like Waris Punjab De, despite its dramatic rise.

Even with help from the central government and a crackdown across the entire state, the Punjab police aren’t able to catch Amritpal Singh. This past year has provided AAP and Kejriwal with numerous lessons. Punjab is a story of a political party’s inability to recognise the challenges of running a full state and squandering its own potential to become a national force.

Political And Policing Failures