HomeNewsOpinion

Beyond English Vinglish: Shifting technical education to Hindi will blunt India’s global competitive advantage

R Srinivasan   •

India’s competitive advantage in the world has been driven by its advantage over many other competing nations when it comes to English proficiency

Representative image.
In a recent oped in The Print, Yogendra Yadav, psephologist-turned politician and founder of the Jai Kisan Andolan, said “every public debate in our country involving English language reveals an apartheid mindset.” Strong words, but Yadav had even stronger ones for the dominance of English as the medium of instruction in higher education, particularly technical education. Yadav’s argument, one paraphrased, though perhaps less eloquently by many of those pushing for replacing English with Hindi as the medium of higher and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers