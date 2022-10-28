In a recent oped in The Print, Yogendra Yadav, psephologist-turned politician and founder of the Jai Kisan Andolan, said “every public debate in our country involving English language reveals an apartheid mindset.” Strong words, but Yadav had even stronger ones for the dominance of English as the medium of instruction in higher education, particularly technical education. Yadav’s argument, one paraphrased, though perhaps less eloquently by many of those pushing for replacing English with Hindi as the medium of higher and...