Be greedy when others are fearful

Highlights Last year was a terrible one for the markets Recency bias makes most predictions for 2023 sombre The fizzling out of bear market rallies has added to the pessimism But the time to buy is when most people are fearful Banking may be the dark horse leading the market higher Going into 2022, markets were optimistic. The market losses were over USD 30 trillion in 2022. Going into 2023, markets are pessimistic. Forecasters were proved spectacularly wrong in 2022.Going into 2023, will the pessimism...