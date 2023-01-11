HomeNewsOpinion

Be greedy when others are fearful

Ajay Bagga   •

Recession, a prolonged war, energy shock, high interest rates leading to demand destruction and corporate earnings falling are the key themes in most 2023 market projections

Year 2022 marked the biggest market storm in decades amid war, energy shocks, inflation, and hawkish central banks, which raised interest rates a total of 282 times in 2022
 Highlights Last year was a terrible one for the markets Recency bias makes most predictions for 2023 sombre The fizzling out of bear market rallies has added to the pessimism But the time to buy is when most people are fearful Banking may be the dark horse leading the market higher  Going into 2022, markets were optimistic. The market losses were over USD 30 trillion in 2022. Going into 2023, markets are pessimistic. Forecasters were proved spectacularly wrong in 2022.Going into 2023, will the pessimism...

