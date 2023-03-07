 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Battle For Telangana: Amid rumours of early polls, KCR keeps both rivals and BRS leaders guessing

Gali Nagaraja
Mar 07, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao faces a tough triangular contest this time and he is busy turning it to his advantage. Meanwhile, both BJP and Congress are struggling to put their house in order amid intra-party power struggles

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File image)

After winning two consecutive state elections riding on his leadership of the movement that achieved Telangana statehood, K Chandrashekar Rao of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi knows a tough and challenging task awaits him on the road to a hattrick of assembly poll victories.

Rao, popularly known by his initials KCR, is serving a tenure that expires only in December this year with the next elections scheduled sometime in November. Buffeted by undercurrents of anti-incumbency, KCR is poised to face a triangular slugfest against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

KCR’s Unmatched Stature

Yet he remains his audacious self, perhaps knowing that his rivals’ handicaps are his biggest strength. Frankly speaking, there is no leader from the various shades of opposition – as tall as KCR – in terms of stature, popularity and crowd-pulling ability. Rao is master of the political art of catching his rivals off-guard and hitting them in his typical Telangana idiom and dialect. Leaders from the opposition ranks still need to go a long way to match him in striking the right chord with people.