HomeNewsOpinion

Banks shouldn’t ask for tax breaks, but sell more in the countryside

Subir Roy   •

A key reason why banks are worried is that they find their deposit growth trailing their growth in lending 

Representative Image.
Highlights  The IBA has asked for interest earned on fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakhs to be made tax free  Banks are worried that their deposit growth is not keeping up with loan growth  Another key statistic bothering banks is the ratio of small savings deposits to commercial bank deposits have risen to 5.8 per cent from 4.4 per cent over the last five years  But banks have a huge branch network that the others do not  They should tap the branch...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers