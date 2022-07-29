Banking sector: What you see may not be what you get

The banking sector was the saving grace in Q4 FY22 by contributing more than half of the sequential earnings growth for India Inc during the quarter. The sector continued its winning streak by posting stellar results in the first quarter of FY23. All major private sector banks have improved upon their year-ago period on profitability as well as asset quality. Net interest income (NII) improved as credit costs moderated while the bottom line also found support from reduced provisioning. Compared...