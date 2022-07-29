HomeNewsOpinion

Banking sector: What you see may not be what you get

Ananya Roy   •

Non-performing asset (NPA) ratios are reducing. But the true picture of NPAs is apparent only when we look at the trend of fresh bad loans — they have been rising every year since the onset of the pandemic 

Representative image
The banking sector was the saving grace in Q4 FY22 by contributing more than half of the sequential earnings growth for India Inc during the quarter. The sector continued its winning streak by posting stellar results in the first quarter of FY23. All major private sector banks have improved upon their year-ago period on profitability as well as asset quality. Net interest income (NII) improved as credit costs moderated while the bottom line also found support from reduced provisioning. Compared...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers