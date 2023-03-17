HomeNewsOpinion

Banking rout – A few bad apples, or is the whole barrel at risk?

Ananya Roy   •

Established Indian banks are better placed to weather the current storm 

To the US government’s credit, they acted promptly to protect the depositors of the failed banks. Whether this is enough to restore credit in the banking system, or will depositors flee, is yet to be seen
Highlights The recent failures of a few banks threaten to erode trust, which is all-important for banks Only the banks which were already on the shaky ground are the most at risk Indian banks have an inherent edge due to being bound by tighter regulations The recent pressure on markets is not behind us yet Investors should use the opportunity to go long on large banks at attractive valuations It has been a tumultuous week in the stock markets, and even more so in the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers