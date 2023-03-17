Banking rout – A few bad apples, or is the whole barrel at risk?

Highlights The recent failures of a few banks threaten to erode trust, which is all-important for banks Only the banks which were already on the shaky ground are the most at risk Indian banks have an inherent edge due to being bound by tighter regulations The recent pressure on markets is not behind us yet Investors should use the opportunity to go long on large banks at attractive valuations It has been a tumultuous week in the stock markets, and even more so in the...