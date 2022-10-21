Bajaj Auto: Fine tuning product strategy to sustain profitability

Highlights Bajaj Auto’s innovative product strategy drove sales Two-wheeler industry is still below pre-Covid levels Exports mirror global slowdown, fell 25 percent yoy Ebitda margin rose in spite of challenging macros Bajaj Auto Ltd’s fortitude in surmounting challenges sets it apart from most peers. In the recent past, the two-wheeler (2W) maker has had to ride through road bumps both on home turf and exports and face lower sales or a drop in market share. But, through such difficulties, it has portrayed resilience in...