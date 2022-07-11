Bajaj Allianz, Tata AIA trump top private life insurers on growth, market share gains

Investor attention is generally focused on the top four private life insurance companies when analysing monthly sales numbers. The companies —HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Max Life — are listed and their stocks respond to sales, and financial figures. This time was no exception. SBI Life, which continues to outperform the private sector insurer quartet, was one of the top gainers in the Nifty 50 stocks on Friday. The company registered the strongest individual premium growth among the top four private life insurance companies...