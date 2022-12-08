 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat shows an invincible BJP, Himachal Pradesh exposes chinks in its armour

Viju Cherian
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:41 PM IST

As focus shifts to the state elections in 2023 and the general election in 2024, all parties will have their work cut out for them; it will be the hardest for the Congress

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold their party symbols and flags as they celebrate in Gandhinagar. (Image courtesy: REUTERS/File)

The assembly election results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh show that in electoral politics there are two Indias: One in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s juggernaut continues to steamroll the Opposition. Anti-incumbency, infighting, corruption allegations…nothing seems to be affecting the electoral prospects of the BJP. As seen in Gujarat. The other India is where it is clear that electorally BJP has its weak points. More than the BJP’s weakness, it shows that the Congress has got spunk left in it. As seen in Himachal Pradesh. 

The results of the Gujarat election 2022 will be remembered for two reasons: First, the BJP recorded its best-ever performance in the state. While publishing this article, the BJP is leading in 150+ seats, with a vote share of above 53 percent. This is a decisive mandate, and to draw a parallel to a recent event, the BJP has done in Gujarat what AAP did in Delhi in 2015 (when it won 67 of the 70 assembly seats).

The second reason will be on how the Congress gave up even before the contest began. Without booth-level management, focus on local leaders, and lack of a state-level campaign strategy, the grand old party did not even put up a fight. The Congress leadership has let down the 41 percent of Gujaratis who voted for the party in the 2017 elections. It has managed to retain about 27 percent of the vote share, but from the heights of where it was in 2017, this is a steep fall, and what a disgrace!

The Himachal Pradesh results paint an opposite picture. It shows that if the Congress gets its local leadership right, it can win — a slender margin, but a respectable one in a small state.

Looking at the results, here are four points to consider: 

The Modi Factor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently the most popular politician in India. The BJP fights election-after-election projecting Modi, and therein lies the problem. While the victories add to his political allure, the defeats cast a shadow — which should pose the question: Is the BJP overplaying the Modi card? The BJP’s victory in Gujarat shows that irrespective of who the candidate is, and whatever be the ground situation, people will vote for Modi. In that sense the Gujarat results partially reflect a trend seen in the past two general elections. The verdict in Himachal Pradesh shows that Modi’s popularity cannot trump local issues and might not be a substitute for a weak local leadership. This is a pattern seen in many assembly elections where the voters go with the BJP at the Centre, but a different party at the state level.

