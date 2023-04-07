 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

As Walmart, US's biggest employer, plans an automated future, concerns about job losses rise

Leticia Miranda
Apr 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Walmart envisions dramatically changing the nature of retail work as it deploys robots to take on more, and more complex, tasks. As a bellwether for the industry, what Walmart does has ramifications for everyone else

Walmart envisions dramatically changing the nature of retail work as it deploys robots to take on more, and more complex, tasks.

Listening to Walmart Inc executives talk through the company’s future is a reminder of how difficult the recent past has been. Like a lot of retailers, Walmart was forced to put its e-commerce business into overdrive to meet a pandemic-induced surge in online shopping. It first struggled to fill shelves as shoppers cleared out merchandise and then rushed to shed merchandise when supply chain knots loosened.

Now it says it has big plans to restore operating margins and drive profitability. Over two days this week, Walmart executives outlined their strategy to expand sales by 4 percent and grow operating income 4 percent or more over the next three to five years. The company aims to better leverage its online-offline model; diversify income streams; and scale high-return investments. But its most far-reaching tack was automation.

Walmart, the biggest employer in the US, envisions dramatically changing the nature of retail work as it deploys robots to take on more, and more complex, tasks. As a bellwether for the industry, what Walmart does has ramifications for everyone else. On the one hand, its automation investments offer a blueprint for competitors to follow that could reduce costs. But on the other, it could lead the way on how to responsibly manage this new era of job insecurity.

In Walmart’s future vision of the company, people are important but costly assets when compared to newer, and increasingly cheaper, automation technologies. By the end of 2026, roughly 65 percent of stores will be serviced by automation and about 55 percent of the fulfillment center volume will move through automated facilities. The company estimates that this would shave about 20 percent from the average cost of moving a product along its factory lines.