As the rupee continues tumbling, what does it mean for stock markets?

The Indian rupee has been hitting new lifetime lows for several days now. In anticipation of aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed which may send the economy into a recession, investors have been turning increasingly risk averse. As they turn to safe havens such as the US dollar, risky assets including the Indian rupee have been taking a beating. Fears of recession only got more entrenched as the latest inflation print for the US came in at 9.1 percent,...