As Nifty turns mercurial, how should investors roll the dice?

Stock markets have seen some significant ups and downs this week. On Monday, the Nifty closed almost 250 points above last week’s close, but it gave away most of these gains subsequently. The short-lived exuberance was caused by weaker than expected economic data in the US, leading to speculations of a slower rate-hike trajectory by the US Fed and a lower terminal rate. To be sure, US economic data was just the latest trigger. But, such mercurial behavior is not...