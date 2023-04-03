Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

As MPC meet gets under way, PMI signals vigorous growth

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

The manufacturing PMI for India is by far the strongest in the region while price pressures are subdued

The PMI numbers will be the latest macro data that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Governor Shaktikanta Das will have before itself, before it announces its decision on 6th April
Strong growth in manufacturing is not only continuing in India, but is also gathering momentum. That is the message from the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The PMI accelerated to 56.4 in March, up from an already strong 55.3 in February. A reading of above 50 in the PMI signals expansion in activity from the previous month. The PMI numbers will be the latest macro data that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will have before itself, before it...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers