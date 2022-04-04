HomeNewsOpinion

As inflation tests RBI, managing expectations may get painful

Aparna Iyer   •

The RBI governor has taken a soft tone on inflation because he believes it is due to supply-side factors. But they could lead to higher inflationary expectations

File photo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das (Source: PTI)
Public discourse in the past three months has been dominated by inflation and how much it has come to hurt the pockets of citizens of even the rich and advanced economies. India is at the receiving end of inflation because it is a net importer of crude oil. But Indians are not new to uncomfortable inflation, having experienced several painful high inflation episodes in the past decades. What Indians are perhaps not used to is an inflation-targeting central bank trying...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers