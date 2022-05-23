As gold loans lose shine, lenders face growth test

Last week, the second largest non-bank gold loan lender spooked its investors by reporting a sharp drop in its assets under management (AUM) growth. Manappuram Finance Ltd reported a mere 5.7 percent growth in its gold AUM for Q4FY22, a weak conclusion to a difficult year. While one lender’s performance need not stretch to the industry, there are enough signs that gold loans lost their sheen in FY22. What’s more, FY23 may turn out to be another challenging year for lenders. Two...