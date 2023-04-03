Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

As COVID19 cases mount, time to avoid past mistakes of complacency

Subir Roy   •

COVID19 cases are rising but are not high enough for experts to call it another wave. While the government has assured citizenry of adequate preparation, it needs to step up mask mandate and testing

As a result of the surge in new cases, state governments across the country are ensuring that hospitals are ready to take care of a rush in patients
Highlights Amid rising COVID19 cases, government officials have assured the public that there is no cause for alarm Positivity rate has surged in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, and worryingly new patients are largely above 60 years with comorbidies State governments are ensuring hospitals are equipped enough and stepping up tracking travel history of suspected patients But most states are doing little to ensure comprehensive mask wearing or even genome testing for mutations of the virus Less than a fifth of the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers