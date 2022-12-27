 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arrests of Venugopal Dhoot, others revive hope in ICICI-Videocon case

Sundeep Khanna
Dec 27, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

This week’s arrests by the CBI therefore goes some way in alleviating fears that the case is being handled with kid gloves

Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot was recently arrested by the CBI in bank fraud case. (File image)

The arrest of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) almost four years after it had filed an FIR in the matter closes the enquiry loop around one of the most infamous cases in Indian banking.

Just five days ago, the CBI had arrested Chanda Kochhar under whose watch as its CEO, ICICI Bank is alleged to have favoured Dhoot with a Rs 3,250 crore loan. As a quid pro, he invested in NuPower Renewables, a company owned by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, who was also taken into custody on the same day.

The charges and the investigations date back to 2018 when a whistleblower forced the Reserve Bank of India and ICICI Bank’s board to mount an enquiry into the loan and the conduct of the CEO. Following that, Chanda Kochhar was terminated as CEO with even her retiral benefits denied to her, presumably as evidence that there was clear wrongdoing in the matter.

But the case itself has been meandering since then. This week’s arrests by the CBI therefore goes some way in alleviating fears that the case is being handled with kid gloves, a sequence that started with the bank board’s unseemly haste in giving its CEO a clean chit in April 2018, within days of the controversy first breaking.

That’s not enough though. The investigations have to go to the heart of the case, and lay bare the rot that allowed such transactions to take place.

There are two reasons why this isn’t just one more case of bank fraud. ICICI Bank’s importance lies not just in its size as one of the country's largest private banks. It is also on the RBI’s list of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) along with others like State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. Till she was outed, Chanda Kochhar was the poster girl for the banking system, feted across various fora for her role in building a banking giant. As a mascot of feminine power in India she repeatedly featured in Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women.