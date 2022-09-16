Are the four most populous states not contributing to India’s growth? 

*** --To meet the target of $10000 per capita income by 2047, productivity must improve --For India to meet the target, the states have to increase their productivity --The most populous states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal have a major role to play --The share of these states in India’s GDP is coming down --UP, Bihar and West Bengal have lower than average capex *** It has been a mixed bag in terms of news and views. The Indian economy flattered to deceive....