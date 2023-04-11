Are small tweaks enough for BSE to improve market share?

Highlights BSE is making several tweaks to its products to improve its market share Changes are being made in equity cash and derivative segments and currencies In the cash segment, the tick size is being reduced to just 1 paisa for stocks below Rs 100 BSE introduced the 10 paise strike intervals for the currency options segment, which helped in lowering premiums The lot sizes of the Sensex and Bankex Indices will be reduced Expiry day will be moved from Thursday to Friday More often than...