Are retail investors losing faith?

Highlights Easy money and extraordinary returns, coupled with rising incomes in the Technology sector had contributed to an exponential rise in the appeal of stock markets for retail investors Retail investors’ contribution to turnover in NSE rose to a decade-high of 45percent in FY21 DIIs and retail investors continued to support the stock markets, which helped Nifty hold its ground around the 18,000 levels In January, direct retail participation in equities started dipping Indirect retail participation via SIPs continued unabated even in January The ongoing...