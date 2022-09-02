Are our cities ready for the flexi work revolution? 

Just like ‘long COVID’ – the prolonged persistence of symptoms and maladies long after one had cleared the actual infection---there appears to be a ‘long COVID’ effect impacting workplaces. If the “great resignation” was the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, when many Gen Z and millennial workers decided to simply quit rather than return to work, the latest buzzword in Gen Z worker bee circles is “quiet quitting”. Originating in Tik Tok, the term is now slowly beginning to infiltrate...