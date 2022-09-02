HomeNewsOpinion

Are our cities ready for the flexi work revolution? 

R Srinivasan   •

If one had any doubts that flexi work and work-from-home are here to say, they were dispelled from the highest quarter in the land – the Prime Minister himself

Representative image
Just like ‘long COVID’ – the prolonged persistence of symptoms and maladies long after one had cleared the actual infection---there appears to be a ‘long COVID’ effect impacting workplaces. If the “great resignation” was the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, when many Gen Z and millennial workers decided to simply quit rather than return to work, the latest buzzword in Gen Z worker bee circles is “quiet quitting”. Originating in Tik Tok, the term is now slowly beginning to infiltrate...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers