HomeNewsOpinion

Are money markets sending out distress smoke signals?

Vijay Bhambwani   •

A sharp jump in long term benchmark yields marks a sign of stress. Expected equity returns will increase and borrowing costs will also increase. A weaker rupee makes matters worse. There’s a message here for traders

Representative image
Last week I wrote about how markets of various asset classes were inter-linked and exerted a pull-push effect on each other. Taking that forward, two interesting events took place in money markets last week. These are markets where currencies and fixed income instruments are traded, primarily bonds. Last week, the Indian 10-year benchmark bond yields closed at 7.51 percent, the highest in over four months. This has implications for equity investors too. The biggest investors in bonds are banks, as...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers