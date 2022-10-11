Are money markets sending out distress smoke signals?

Last week I wrote about how markets of various asset classes were inter-linked and exerted a pull-push effect on each other. Taking that forward, two interesting events took place in money markets last week. These are markets where currencies and fixed income instruments are traded, primarily bonds. Last week, the Indian 10-year benchmark bond yields closed at 7.51 percent, the highest in over four months. This has implications for equity investors too. The biggest investors in bonds are banks, as...