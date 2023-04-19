 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are Indian companies ready for mandatory ESG disclosures?

Apr 19, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

SEBI’s move to gradually introduce ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) compliance marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of sustainable finance. It will have a ripple effect resulting in deeper penetration of sustainability practices across all tiers of the business ecosystem 

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has taken a giant leap in ESG compliance

Shakti Deb and Trisha Shreyashi

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agendas are progressively gaining prominence among regulators, investors across the globe, corporate boards and G20 summits. There is an increased commitment of their portfolio to ESG considerations as evident from ESG Mutual Funds. At the same time, indictments of greenwashing have also amplified.

Greenwashing entails a marketing strategy to exploit environmentally or socially conscious stakeholders by disclosing untrue or deceptive information about ESG practices. Greenwashing is due to a lack of standardised ESG norms, where some companies find leeway to disclose favourable ESG practices and hide negative practices through word puzzles. Thus, regulatory efforts to streamline ESG practices are gaining momentum across the globe.

ESG Compliance Gets Going