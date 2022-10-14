HomeNewsOpinion

Are Indian Autos slowing down or revving up?

Ananya Roy   •

There’s a clear K-shaped recovery in the auto sector, with premium passenger vehicles doing well, while two-wheeler demand lags. With erratic monsoons playing spoilsport, this trend is likely to be extended 

The auto sector’s order backlog has started piling up. This indicates that the industry’s fortunes are tied up in this order backlog, and the sales figures do not adequately represent the turnaround seen in the sector
Highlights Segments catering to demand originating from the financially more fortunate, such as feature-rich PVs, have performed extraordinarily well The order-backlog is also expected to provide some buffer to sales as demand slows down after the festival season But the erratic monsoons will play spoilsport Investors also need to be mindful of structural shifts in the sector Companies which have established histories of dynamism and flexibility have a clear edge over their peers As the order backlog gets sorted, reported numbers would catch up, and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers