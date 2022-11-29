HomeNewsOpinion

Are higher gas prices here to stay?

Vijay Bhambwani   •

The fact that backwardation has kicked in a month earlier tells you that gas prices are unlikely to break record highs

Representative image
Highlights  Gas prices have shown signs of resilience  Winter demand and the polar vortex lead to a seasonal spike in gas prices  This time, there is also the geopolitical weaponization of gas  But the Henry Hub natural gas price for February 2023 expiry is already trading below the January 2023 price  That backwardation has kicked in a month earlier tells you that gas prices are unlikely to break record highs  In my piece on September 27, 2022, I had written that the peak in oil and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers