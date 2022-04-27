Are discoms spying light at the end of the tunnel?   

Things appear to be brightening up a bit for the much-maligned power distribution system of the country. Several states are now taking initiatives to clean up the books of their power distribution companies (discoms) that have run up huge overdue amounts and are hobbled by faulty metering, inefficient billing, power theft, and erratic subsidy payments. According to official data, total outstanding dues owed by discoms to power producers increased by 17.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,23,244 crore in April 2022....