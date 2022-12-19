 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple’s iPhone needs a shake-up. A new law might help

Parmy Olson
Dec 19, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST

A European law, the Digital Markets Act, which aims to address monopolistic practices by big tech firms, has already forced Apple to loosen its iron grip on its products

Many of Apple’s more than 1.2 billion iPhone users appreciate how the tech giant has kept things simple over the years. (Bloomberg image)

Apple Inc’s walled garden around its technology is as synonymous with the iPhone maker as the iPhone itself. It is how Apple lures consumers into buying expensive earphones, watches and speakers that work seamlessly with that rectangular slab in their pockets, and ultimately what locks people into Apple products.

That has been great for Apple’s business, but not always so great for consumers. Now, a European law is forcing the company to loosen its iron grip on its products. That ultimately could lead to a more dynamic experience on the iPhone as developers create more feature-rich apps for the platform that capitalise on more of Apple’s technology.

The change, long resisted by Apple, could be a boon for the company, too.

Many of Apple’s more than 1.2 billion iPhone users appreciate how the tech giant has kept things simple over the years. But in doing so, the company has shied away from bigger innovations. In an increasingly saturated market for mobile devices, the once-astonishing iPhone has begun to feel humdrum, and sales have faltered.

The situation isn’t helped by the way Apple has restricted developers from accessing many of the iPhone’s application programming interfaces and software tools that would help them expand app capabilities to make them more compelling.

But according to Bloomberg News, Apple is now laying the groundwork to let outside app makers use some of the company’s most tightly held iPhone technology, including its camera and a communications chip enabling contactless payments. That means iPhone users could soon tap to pay for things using their banking and financial apps, rather than just Apple Wallet.