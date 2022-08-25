Another brick in the Wall Street as Blackstone seeks Pink Floyd catalogue

Kaye Wiggins in London and Anna Nicolaou in New York US private equity group Blackstone is vying to buy Pink Floyd’s back catalogue, a big bet on music rights that could value the band’s songs at almost half a billion dollars. The buyout group would strike the deal through Hipgnosis Song Management, the company founded by Elton John’s former manager Merck Mercuriadis in which Blackstone owns a majority stake, according to corporate filings. A Pink Floyd deal would burnish Blackstone’s credentials as...