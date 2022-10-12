An Islamabad-Moscow-Beijing nexus could be worrying for India and the US

A little over three weeks ago, Russia agreed to provide Pakistan with crucial petrol on a deferred payments basis. The US did not raise its voice over the deal since Pakistan was in dire economic straits. On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Samarkand last month, one of the key discussions that took place away from the highlights was that between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Pakistan’s Shahbaz Sharif. There were not just talks on reviving...