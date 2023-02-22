 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

All eyes on China as Russia’s war in Ukraine and the West's pushback hit a stalemate

Harsh V Pant
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

The great power contestation of the past one year has been characterised by the economic woes of many countries of the Global South, a global leadership vacuum and the resurrection of hard power aided by technological shifts in warfare

The global balance of power that was already in flux before the war is now explicitly polarised with the firming up of the China-Russia axis.

The one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine marks an important turning point in our understanding of the post-Second World War global order. What was supposed to be a short and successful war against what seemed like a military minnow is now entering into its second year with the mighty Russian army looking like a pale reflection of its old self.

Every day that the Ukrainians have stood up against Russia is a reminder that in wars raw power differential is not really a determinant of battlefield success. Effective execution of resources matters much more and Russia has been found wanting at a number of levels.

Old Allies, New Purpose