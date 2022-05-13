HomeNewsOpinion

Algo Learn | Psychology of an Algo Trader

Ashok Devanampriya   •

While algos may be pieces of code devoid of emotion, the people writing and managing them in real-time are not. Mastering emotions is key to success.

Representative image
Algorithms do not have a psychological or an emotional side to them. Therefore, algo trading is emotionless. That can be one view. But who designs and controls these algorithms? Humans, of course. That brings in emotions into the picture for an algo trader as well. Algorithm design and implementation are tough tasks. Following the same rules of the algorithm and following the model consistently over a long period is more difficult. Having a smoother equity curve in the backtest is always...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers