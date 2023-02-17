Air India is blazing a comeback trail

The announcement by Air India that it will buy 470 aircraft – 250 European Airbus and 220 American Boeing – in what has been described as the largest single tranche aircraft purchase in the world, marks a breath-taking revival of the carrier in barely a year. The Tatas, who had founded the airline nearly a century ago, have returned to revive it with resource, expertise and certainly a degree of emotion. The mega purchase comes close on the heels of...