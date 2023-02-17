HomeNewsOpinion

Air India is blazing a comeback trail

Subir Roy   •

The stunning turnaround at Air India vividly illustrates the benefits of privatisation 

The Air India deal has been described as the largest single tranche aircraft purchase in the world, which marks a breath-taking revival of the carrier in barely a year
The announcement by Air India that it will buy 470 aircraft – 250 European Airbus and 220 American Boeing – in what has been described as the largest single tranche aircraft purchase in the world, marks a breath-taking revival of the carrier in barely a year. The Tatas, who had founded the airline nearly a century ago, have returned to revive it with resource, expertise and certainly a degree of emotion. The mega purchase comes close on the heels of...

