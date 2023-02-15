 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India’s Boeing, Airbus orders are a big deal for the West. Because it’s about jobs, stupid

Gaurav Choudhury
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

From the days of protesting jobs being taken out from the US to offshore centres in India to now cheering an order by an Indian company that creates jobs in America and Europe, the axis of economic might seems to have decisively turned

Air India’s announcement that it will place a mega 250-aircraft order with the UK facilities of Airbus and Rolls-Royce, was followed shortly by the announcement of a 220-plane order with US aerospace giant Boeing. (File image)

There’s a common question that is dominating the minds of analysts, investors, policymakers and economists across the globe. It is: Will the world slip into a sustained recession?

Inflation has remained at persistently high levels in most countries, making getting by get harder. The prevailing geopolitical tensions haven't helped matters for policymakers and currency administrators.

Battling Inflation, Recession 

To tame the runaway price line, the go-to default instrument – from Bidenomics in the US to Rishinomics in the UK – has been strikingly similar, if not identical, which is to raise interest rates and ease out monetary and fiscal support.