 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

AI can make crypto safer for everyone

Bloomberg
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

AI is relevant because it holds the potential for making crypto workable for the vast majority of Americans who do not wish to bother with the intricacies of a crypto wallet.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Shirts for sale are shown at the entrance of the Bitcoin Center NYC during a class on the basics of Bitcoin and how to trade the digital currency on February 26, 2014 in New York City. The recently opened center offers a physical space for people to trade digital currencies, including bitcoin. Bitcoin Center NYC also offers classes for people interested in learning about digital currencies. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Will AI save crypto?

It is admittedly a strange question — surely two scary technologies are more dangerous than one! — and yet the future of financial innovation may depend on it. The question is all the more pressing with the ongoing collapse of FTX, a major crypto exchange. AI is relevant because it holds the potential for making crypto workable for the vast majority of Americans who do not wish to bother with the intricacies of a crypto wallet.

The history of crypto is replete with failures of the centralized institutions, not the core decentralized crypto mechanisms. Mt. Gox was a Bitcoin exchange based in Japan that went under in 2014. The failure of FTX, which had at one point a valuation of $32 billion, is now part of this history.

Throughout these and other messes, blockchains have continued to operate smoothly. Blockchains, which consummate and record transactions, have not been successfully gamed or hacked, even though many billions of dollars would be available to anyone who figured out how to do so.

The failed institutions have been the ones that most resemble pre-crypto financial intermediaries such as banks and exchanges. And the reasons they went under have been classic rather than high tech. In the case of FTX, for instance, there are allegations that depositor funds were used for other purposes and not kept in reserve, a very old story in finance.

Crypto banks and exchanges have another point of vulnerability: Namely, they can be regulated. The entire structure of US financial regulation is pointed toward intermediaries, which can be monitored, required to report information and made to a certain amount of capital. In the case of depository institutions, FDIC insurance can be imposed, along with corresponding risk controls. In the case of clearinghouses, the Federal Reserve and the Treasury likely would serve as lenders of last resort, if such assistance were required.